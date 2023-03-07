Virginia Neville (nee Berrow)

March 7, 2023

In loving memory ~

Ginny leaves behind her only daughter, Kate Bonnell (Jay), as well as her siblings: Daphne Eze, Sandra Kroek (John), and Alex Berrow, nephews Bodie Kroek (Courtney) Brooklyn, Tyler Kroek, Remi and Jake Heerwagen. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rusty and Marg Berrow as well as her nephew Leland Kroek.

Ginny was born in Duncan in the year 1959. She is the second youngest of her siblings. She lived in both Alberta and Ontario in her early twenties before coming home to BC. She trained at Malaspina college for cooking and used this knowledge working on the BC ferries. When she was 30, she gave birth to her only daughter, Katie. Ginny stayed at home and raised Katie as a single mother until 1999 when they moved to the Comox Valley. When Katie moved to Alberta in 2007, Ginny returned to Duncan to be closer to her family.

She worked from 2003 until 2017 in customer service, where she enjoyed catching up with her friends and regulars at Walmart. She worked until the spring of 2018 when she left on disability.

Although for much of her adult life she enjoyed quiet solitude, her friends and family were very dear to her. After her stroke in the autumn of 2018, she was quite social and enjoyed making friends with the staff at the care home and outings to her sister Sandra’s home. Ginny was so proud of all Katie’s accomplishments and very pleased to have Jay as a son-in-law, a man who loves her daughter so well.

Ginny’s favourite things were enjoying good food, good company, and not taking life too seriously. Her sense of humour kept us on our toes, she loved to laugh!

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

