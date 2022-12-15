January 1, 1947 – December 15, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Virginia (Ginni) Nelson.

Mom passed away peacefully surrounded by family on December 15th, 2022 after a brief illness at the age of 75.

She was predeceased by her husband Roger Nelson in 2006. She is survived by her daughters Melissa (Kevin) Leiding, Heidi (Nick) Mawji and grandchildren Brody, Simone, Sadie and Eden.

Mom was a gentle, patient and loving soul with a delightful sense of humor. She would tell you that she didn’t regret a thing. We should all be so lucky.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

We will be celebrating Mom’s life in the spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, family and friends wishing to make a memorial tribute are asked to donate to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.

