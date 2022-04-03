Viktoria Dunst













April 3, 2022

In loving memory ~

We are sorry to announce that our beloved sweet Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Angel on earth, Viktoria Dunst.

Viktoria is survived by her husband of 70 years Rudolph Dunst, two daughters, two Son-in-law’s, six Grandchildren, 12 great Grandchildren and our beautiful extended family, the McDowells.

Oma lived a long and colorful life, serving the Second World War, immigrating to Canada, and setting up roots working and raising a family. She is remembered as the most caring, giving, loving, hard working, supportive little lady ever.

