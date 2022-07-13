Victoria (Vicki) Force













July 13, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce Vicki passed away after her courageous battle with cancer. Vicki is survived by her best friend Cindy, her sons Keith, Ken with wife Krystle, Vicki’s parents Tom & Sheryl, sister Brenda, and nephews Jimmy & Christopher.

The sunshine & heart of Vicki’s life were her grandchildren Kyra, Kelvin, Kalia, Tayler, Kaelyn, Kesler, Ember, and Dezmond. All her friends she held dear to her heart.

Forever Missed and Never Forgotten.

Obituary-