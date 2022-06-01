June 1, 2022

In loving memory ~

Victor Pirnak has gone to join sons, Drell and Dwayne (1981). Survived by his wife of 65 years, Bernadine and daughter, Cheryl (Don), sister Sophie Carle of Edmonton, Alta. and brother Lawrence (Diane), of Glendon, Alta. many cousins, nieces and nephews. Predeceased by parents, Harry and Jennie Pirnak, sister Doreen Gerber, brothers Chris and Alex.

Vic was born in Beauvallon, Alberta and moved to Vernon at the age of 19. He was the owner/operator of a logging truck company. Vic was involved in minor baseball and hockey in Enderby for many years. Once retired he enjoyed his motorhome, the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Toronto Blue Jays and playing Country and Bluegrass music in Canada and the U.S.A. Special recognition to Dr. Werner Schuch for his exemplary care for the many years that he was Vic’s family physician and the staff at Vernon Jubilee Hospital Level 6 who guided Victor on his final journey, and Father Peter Nguyen for his prayers.

Family graveside service by request at Cliffside Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the Vernon S.P.C.A.

“But O for the touch of a vanish’d hand, And the sound of a voice that is still!”~ Alfred Lord Tennyson.

