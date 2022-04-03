April 3, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our family matriarch, Vera Louise Jensen (Fetherstonhaugh). As we grieve her passing we also celebrate her long life of ninety plus years. In a life filled with trails, tribulations, and triumphs Vera was a daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great grandmother, gardener, world traveler, teacher, and friend but her passion was the written word. She wrote children’s stories, short stories, novelettes, and poetry and several pieces were published in magazines across Canada and the USA.

Vera was predeceased by an infant daughter and her daughter, Susan Nickel. She leaves to remember and celebrate her life her best friend and confidant, her sister Sophia Brown and sister Wendy (Brian), daughter Vicki (Bob), daughter Cathi (Ray), and son Chris (Sandy), eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and many friends. May her memory be a blessing to us all.

A service will be held at St. Peter’s Anglican Church, Comox, B.C. at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 12th 2022.

