It is with great sadness the the family of Ursula Grammer announces her sudden passing on May 9, 2022.

We also announce the passing of her husband of over 51 years, Alfred (Alec) Grammer, who died March 11, 2020.

Ursula and Alec are deeply mourned by son Alf, daughter Mia Pedersen (Marty), grandson Antonio and friends and family near and far.

Ursula and Alec were born in South Africa and immigrated to Canada in 1980, living in North Vancouver where they prospered and raised their two children. Ursula worked for Transport Canada and Alec ran an infrared scanning company, Scanco.

There will be a joint celebration of life on Saturday, June 25th at 11:00 am at Victory Memorial Park Funeral Home, 14831 28th Ave, Surrey, to honour the beautiful lives of two incredible people, that ended far too soon.