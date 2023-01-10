January 24, 1976 – January 10, 2023

In loving memory ~

Troy Mann was born on January 24, 1976, and grew up in Port Alberni. As an adult, he moved to Oceanside. He often said Qualicum Beach was just the right size of town with everything he needed but not too far to go between places. And he felt welcome.

His lanky stride down the sidewalks, trails and highways of the area took him many kilometres through the region. Between long walks, he relaxed with friends around a fire, planned woodworking projects and talked about building a tiny house. He will be sorely missed for his gentle manners, his skill with a shovel or rake, and the way he could suddenly fold his 6-foot, four body down to the ground, resting comfortably on his haunches, while waiting in line, for instance. Troy enjoyed a good movie with a friend, a walk by the ocean or time alone with the sound systems he put together over the years. Troy was taken from us suddenly and will be missed by family and friends on both sides of the hump.

Several memorial events brought both tears and laughter and as always good food which Troy would appreciate. He will rest near his parents in the Alberni Memorial Gardens, but memories of Troy will stay on in our hearts.

