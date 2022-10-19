In Loving Memory ~

My sweet Tia (Sue) Groth passed away October 5th. No words can express the loss that I feel, she was my buddy.

Sue was born in Kitimat in 1968 to Karen and Mogens Groth and her two siblings Tania Groth ( Bulgaria) and Andres Peter Groth (Peru).

Sue and family moved to Denmark in 1971 where they resided until 1980 when they returned to Canada. Sue spoke Danish fluently. At this time Mom went to work in camps and Sue entered a group home, Thompson Community Services and later Choices.

Off and on Sue chose to live with her mom. Her mom had a stroke a month ago so Sue returned to the group home where she passed away.

Sue was a very social person, an avid puzzler, loved her toys. Lately her Spotify and speaker kept her enthralled. She made friends with a lot of people and spent many great hours at PNGI.

Life won’t be the same without you Sue Sue!!

Please join us in celebrating her life on October 28th at McKay Funeral Home @1:15. Tea and coffee to follow.