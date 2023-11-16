Thomas Klinko

In Loving Memory (1937-2023) ~

Thom passed quietly in his sleep; he succumbed to complications from Parkinson’s Disease.

He was predeceased by his loving wife Anne, his brother Bordan Klimko, sister Kaye Dnistransky.

Thom is survived by his step-son Barry (Lori), grandchildren Alannah (Carlos), Britannia, Cole, and Isla, great-grandson Giancarlo and loving puppy Khloe.

Thom was born in Vancouver and was an Airforce veteran. His career was focused with the forest industry on North Vancouver Island working his way up from the log booms to the accounting office at Western Pulp in Port Alice.

He loved to spend time in the outdoors with his family and friends fishing and hunting. Thom and Anne travelled the world together and were inseparable. They are now back together in heaven with their lord and saviour Jesus Christ.

A celebration of life for Thom and Anne Klinko is planned for 10 am December 9th, at Saanich Community Church 4566 W Saanich Rd Victoria BC.

Thom was very grateful for the care that he received at Nanaimo Hospital Palliative Care and Berwick Qualicum Beach. The family thanks all healthcare professionals for their devotion to patients, it is the most difficult job every day.

God bless all of you!