With great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Thomas David Peet, at the age of 89 years.

He loved and leaves behind his wife of 65 years Ruby, daughter Janice (Brian), grandsons Grayden (Karlee) and Mason, and great grandson Castle. He was predeceased by daughter Joanne, and siblings Anna, Bud, and Edna.

Family and friends were everything to Tom. Born in Sydney Mines, Nova Scotia, he was the youngest of Maggie and Thomas Peet’s 4 redheads. Nieces and nephews living in Alberta and Nova Scotia, remember him as the glue that held everyone together, and sometimes the silly putty.

He left Cape Breton in 1954 and hitch hiked as far as his dollars would take him. With $20 left in his pocket, he settled in Edmonton, Alberta, where he met the love of his life, Ruby.

Tom enjoyed a successful career in sales that took him all over Canada, and allowed Tom, Ruby, and Janice to move to the west coast and settle in Tsawwassen in 1967.

Tom will be remembered by all who knew him as a singer of songs, a teller of tales, a man of grace and charm, who embraced life wholeheartedly, made everyone feel welcome, and lived by the motto, “You never throw out a joke!”

A celebration of Tom’s life will take place on June 17, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Peninsula United Church, 2756 – 127th Street, South Surrey.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Peace Arch Hospital Foundation in his memory.