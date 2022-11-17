Thelma Tannis Chapman (née Bell )

In Loving Memory ~

Thelma Tannis Chapman ( née Bell ) was born in Vancouver, BC, on August 14, 1928. She grew up in the city’s West End, enduring the hardships of the Depression and the deprivations of WW2.

Graduating as the war ended, she shortly thereafter met and later married Jack Chapman, moving then to Whitehorse in the Yukon. Over 17 years in the Yukon, they built a thriving sheet metal business while raising all four of their children.

By 1969 warmer weather beckoned and the family left the north settling here in beautiful Vernon, living most of the time on the lake in Okanagan Landing.

Thelma loved summers on the lake, she skied Silver Star in winter during her more active years and golfed with a passion until well into her 80’s – she was a member of the VGCC for over 40 years.

Community minded, Thelma volunteered generously at Hospice House, VGH and other Vernon facilities.

She travelled widely – Europe, Australia, Thailand and countless trips to Mexico which was always a favourite. Several Caribbean and Alaskan cruises were added to the mix. She was also an avid and competitive Bridge player.

Later in life, Thelma moved into town, first to 24th Ave, then to her beloved home of 20 years at Inglewood. Her last years were spent at Vernon’s Parkwood Regency Retirement home among many of her dear friends. Thelma especially loved spending time with her family and was blessed to have all of them living in or around Vernon.

The last surviving child of 11, she is survived by her sons Mark(Dawn), Brad(Lori), and Craig, and daughter, Lois (Jeff); her 6 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 2 step great grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her ex-husband, Jack and daughter in law, Noi.

We are all deeply saddened by Thelma’s passing and feel a gaping hole in our lives. We are comforted however, by the knowledge that her life was well lived, her sickness was short, and that she is now resting in peace. Our deep appreciation goes to the amazing staff at VGH and more recently the incredible staff at Gateby Care Centre who tended Thelma with much devotion in her final days.

At her request, there will be no funeral; please join us for a Celebration of her Life at the Army, Navy and Air Force Veterans Hall, 2500 46th Avenue from 2-4pm on November 26.