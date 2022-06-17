The Rev. Jeff Donnelly













In Loving Memory ~

In honour of the life of The Rev. Jeff Donnelly a funeral service will be held at St. Saviour’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, July 2nd at 1:30 pm.

As social distancing won’t be possible and out of respect for the health of all attendees, masks will be required.

For those unable to attend in person, the service will be live streamed via Zoom. Please contact the Church office at kokaneeanglicans@gmail.com for the link.

All are welcome.