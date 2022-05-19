In Loving Memory ~

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Terry Zaitsoff at the age of 65.

Terry was born in Trail, B.C. on Nov. 18 1956 and lived his entire life in Castlegar. He was always known for his cheery disposition and his ability to make everyone smile with his many stories and conversations.

Terry graduated from Stanley Humphries and was an Air Cadet in the Castlegar squadron. He did work experience at a local auto body shop and took a course in welding at Selkirk College, as well as a course in transitional cooking at the Selkirk College Trail campus, as he always had a passion for cooking. He also assisted in fire fighting on some local forest fires.

Terry’s hobbies included cooking, weight lifting, martial arts and fishing the local creeks and rivers. He spent many evenings watching TV and recording his favorite shows and movies.

Terry was pre-deceased by his mother Mary Zaitsoff in 1996 and his father Joe Zaitsoff in 2010.

He is survived by his sister Janet (Doug) Fellman, niece Brooke (Clay) Molitwenik and their children Anaya and Aiden, nephew Lane Fellman, many aunts, cousins and an uncle.

We would like to extend our gratitude and appreciation to Cst. Mylrea for his help and compassion, to the Castlegar Funeral Home for the care and handling of arrangements and to the Castlegar Fire Dept.

Donations can be made in Terry’s name to a local animal shelter or the Castlegar Food Bank. A private service will be held at a later date.

Never gone from our hearts….. Just gone fishing.

