Taylor Booth

February 24, 2023

In Memoriam ~

On 27 February, it will be 10 years since my son passed away. While I still miss him terribly every day, the hurt has lessened. It’s hard to describe the change in grief over the years. The tears are less, but they can come in an instant.

Everyone who knew him admired his moral fortitude and how he followed the path he had chosen. An amazing world traveller, environmentalist, vagabond, vegan, and hitchhiking man.

Thank you to my lovely daughter and my many friends and many of Taylor’s friends who have helped me through this time.

Here are some of his favourite quotes:

I travel not to go anywhere but to go.

I travel for travel’s sake.

The great affair is to move.

– RL Stevenson

All that is gold does not glitter,

not all those who wander are lost.

– JRR Tolkien

If the world were to end tomorrow, I would still plant a tree today.

– attrib.: Martin Luther



Additional Photo(s):

