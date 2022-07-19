Sylvia Derkatch

July 19, 2022
In loving memory ~
Sylvia’s family invite you to her Celebration of Life on August 13th at 1:00PM at Sylvia’s Café Stage Area.
Please bring a lawn chair and an umbrella for rain/shade. There will be a band, MC, and an open mic for anyone who would like to share a memory.
If you have a memory that you would like to have the MC read, please email it to carladunn4@gmail.com.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries