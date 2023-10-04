Stuart Charles Mitchell

It is with the deepest sadness that we announce the passing of Stuart Mitchell, loving husband, father, son, brother and Gramps.

Stuart leaves to mourn his wife Sandra, daughters Dallas (Dustin), Jennifer (Jeremy) and Erica (Brennan) and grandchildren Lainey, Ryder and Parker.

He also leaves behind his brother Bruce (Sharon) numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Stuart is predeceased by his parents Charlie Mitchell and Dorothy Mitchell – Hickin.

Stuart was born and raised in Chilliwack and carried on the 3rd generation family dairy farm.

He attended Chilliwack/Sardis Secondary School and was active on the football team. His passion for football earned him Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Stuart was larger than life. He never walked away from a challenge and made friends everywhere he went.

He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Stuart on October 7th @ 1:30 at Main Street Church, 45830 Princess Avenue, Chilliwack BC.