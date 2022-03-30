In Loving Memory ~
With heavy hearts, we announce the sudden passing of Steven (Cheeb) Scarff.
Predeceased by daughter Mariah and mum Beverley, he leaves behind his son Darcie, sister Bonnie, father Loren and many, many cousins and friends.
No service by his request.
Fly High Brutha
Fly High
