Steven Edward Shantz

September 1, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great shock and extremely heavy hearts that we announce the sudden and unexpected death of Steven Shantz.

He was a greatly loved husband, father, brother, Unkie, cousin and friend. He leaves behind his loving wife Susan, children Hunter and Tovah, sister Judy and brother John, numerous nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, and a countless number of great friends.

He was a big man with a huge heart who had an enormous, unforgettable presence – his celebration of life will be held at Salmon Arm Elks Hall on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. If you knew and loved Steve, feel free to stop by.

To share condolences with the family, please visit www.bowersfuneralservice.com.

Bowers Funeral Service