Stanley ‘Ross’ Sutcliffe

In Loving Memory ~

Ross passed away peacefully in his sleep in his 83rd year.

He is survived by his wife Lizzie; his daughter Christine (Dwayne) and granddaughter Chelsi; and his son Michael (Myrna); his cousin Lyn; and many in-laws.

Ross had a fulfilling career as an automotive teacher in Kelowna for 31 years. In retirement, he enjoyed travelling, hiking, and cross-country skiing.

No service, by Ross’ request. No flowers please. If you wish to remember Ross, please consider a donation to your favourite charity in his honour.

Ross’ family would like to send a special “Thank You” to the Red Cross for their helpful equipment and to all the kindness shown by our doctors and nurses.

Arrangements are in the care of Everden Rust Funeral Services & Crematorium, West Kelowna Arrangement Centre (250-768-8925).

