October 12, 2023

October 1934 – October 2023 ~

With great sadness we announce the passing of Sophie Zehner. Sophie was one of six children born to Daniel and Barbara in Ladder Valley, Saskatchewan.

As a wife and mother, she became the proud matriarch of a very large family. She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching her favorite baseball team the Toronto Bluejays and over the years enjoyed frequent travels to Hawaii with her 2nd husband Bob Parks (pre-deceased).

Sophie was predeceased by her son Larry Allan and is survived by her sisters Kathy & Helen, daughters Debbie, Donna, sons Chris, Gary, Lloyd, Ken and Dean, stepsons Rob and Kevin, grandchildren Nathan, Garrett, Hannah, Tyler, Tyson, Mitchell, Petra, Makyla, Benjamin, step-grandchildren Ryan, Nicholas, Allan, Brent, Alex, Mercedes and nine great-grandchildren.

Sophie had strong connections with her nieces and nephews who treated her like their second mother. She would speak often of her family in Saskatchewan and would tell stories of her youth in Big River. She loved her family.

The town of Mission, BC is where she cultivated strong, lifelong friendships and became heavily involved in her community. Sophie worked for years as a letter carrier for Canada Post where she honed her leadership qualities as president of the Mission letter carrier’s union local.

Later, in retirement, she worked tirelessly to raise money by making and selling pierogi dinners to support the small Mission Ukrainian Orthodox Church, while also working to preserve it as a heritage site.

In addition, she was a strong seniors advocate, acting as president of the Old Age Pensioners Association in Mission for many years.

A service will be held November 4th, 2023, at 1pm, Cedar Valley Mennonite Church in Mission, followed by a light lunch.

You are invited to leave a personal message of condolences at the online obituary www.woodlawnri.com/obituary/Sophie-Zehner

In lieu of flowers please take time to visit a senior in your life and/or donate or volunteer for the Old Age Pensioners Association in your area.