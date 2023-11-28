Sonja Erma Marie Woods (nee Nelson)

In loving memory ~

After a brief illness, Sonja passed away at the age of 87. Born and raised in Prince Albert, Sk Sonja spent her youth actively involved with figure skating, which led to a passion for dance that directed the course of her life. Leaving her hometown midway through her high school years Sonja travelled to Winnipeg where she trained with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet and from there to London, England to study with the Royal Ballet. She then transitioned from performing to teaching as she returned to Saskatchewan where she met her former husband, Keith Barton and they settled in Saskatoon to raise their family. Sonja spent over 25 years expanding the University of Saskatchewan dance program and has been recognized professionally by the Canadian ballet community as integral to the growth of dance across the country. Sonja’s life took many turns as she worked to bring international ballet masters to the Qu’Appelle Summer School of the Arts Dance program, she was involved with the staging of the 1988 Calgary Olympics, she earned an Arts Degree from the University of Saskatchewan, graduating with honours, she committed her energies to fundraising for the Stars Helicopter program in the late 1980’s, volunteered for many organizations and shared her love of dogs with others through the Emotional Support Dog program. However, it was her complete devotion to the joy of dance that inspired children and young adults to believe in, and reach for the potential that she saw in them. Her talents as a teacher, and the trust she shared with her students inspired many to pursue careers in the arts, both nationally and internationally. Later in her life she reconnected with, and married, her high school sweetheart, John Woods, and they settled in Salmon Arm. Sonja and John remained lifelong friends with her former husband, Keith Barton and his wife Lin Hylton.

Sonja is survived by her loving husband of 36 years John Woods, her sons Joel (Carol) Barton and David (Jarlin) Barton, her daughter Joanna (Brent) Leach, John’s children Meredith Woods and Chris (Michiyo) Woods, her grandchildren Josh (Mariah), Daniel (Kaitlyn), Kathryn and Sophia Leach, Claire & Sonja Barton, Mackenzie Woods, and Dylan Woods, Yayoi Seno (Kensuke) and Leo Woods, her great grandchildren Jonathan and Charlotte Leach, her brother Eric Nelson, niece Rana (Kurt) and nephew Ari.

Obituary-