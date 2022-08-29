August 29, 2022

Siobhan Francis Pritchard, 38, passed away suddenly at home on Salt Spring Island. She is survived by a loving mother and father Denise and Murray Pritchard, sister Meghan Pritchard, grandmother Janet Smith, uncles Neil and Glenn Pritchard, aunts Ranada Pritchard and Hilary Burrell, cousin Laura Biffen, and countless friends and loved ones.

Siobhan grew up in South Surrey BC, attending Laronde Elementary and Elgin Park Secondary School. More recently, she put roots down on Salt Spring Island.

Siobhan excelled in her chosen field of carpentry, and was entering her third year at Camosun College in their Carpentry Apprenticeship Program. Her radiant energy and infectious laugh will be missed by all those fortunate enough to cross her path.

Memorials will be held on August 31 at Beaver Point Hall at 5pm on Salt Spring Island and September 5th at 5pm at Camp Alexander in Crescent Beach.

A scholarship in Siobhan’s name to support young women pursuing a career in the trades is being set up by her family. More information will be forthcoming.