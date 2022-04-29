Shirley Morgan Wensley (nee Davies) from Duncan BC Passed away peacefully at the age of 83.

Left to cherish her memory are her children Dawn and Michael; granddaughters Sheneen (fiancé Shea) and Rachel; her brother Michael (Cheryl); her extended family; Laurie (Gwen), Rosemary (Verne), Diana (Cliff) and Jeff (Barb); their families, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.

The family would like to send out special thanks to Marilyn Klizs for the amazing support and to Brittney, palliative nurse, for the exceptional care in the end.

Cremation has taken place and private family burial will be at a later date.

If family and friends so desire, memorial contributions are gratefully accepted and can be made to charity of one’s choice.Obituary-