Shelley Ann Put (nee Whynot)













July 14, 1968 – December 12, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Shelley Ann (Whynot) Put.

Shelley leaves behind her loving husband Tim, her mother Della, brothers David and Delbert, niece Kyla and nephew Nathon.

Predeceased by her father Les 2014.

A celebration for life will be held on June 17, 2023 at Bavaria Centre at 3031 4th Ave from 11 am till 12:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Diabetes, or Salvation Army or a charity of your choice.