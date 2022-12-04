Sarah Gilmour Chapman (MacGregor)

November 6, 1922 – December 4, 2022

Sarah Chapman passed away in her 100th year in Langley B.C., at Langley Lodge. Sarah was born in Chilliwack on November 6th, 1922 and passed away September 4th, 2022.

Sarah is survived by her son Charles, daughter Patti (Bruce); granddaughters Sarah and Alexa; sisters-in-law Joan Chapman, Ellen and Jocelyn MacGregor . She is also remembered by many nieces and nephews. Sarah was predeceased by her husband, Roy (2001), her parents Duncan and Sarah MacGregor; brothers Robert, Alex, Irwin, and Phillip MacGregor; sisters, Thelma Aitken and Nina Johnson.

Sarah looked back with fondness growing up with her six siblings on the family farms on Promontory Road in Sardis, and then Yale Road East. Sarah graduated from Chilliwack Senior Secondary in 1942 and went on to graduate from Pitman’s Business College.

Sarah and Roy were married in 1949 and lived on a small hobby farm for over forty years. They had beautiful flower and vegetable gardens; beloved family dogs and the ponies. Family and friends enjoyed Sarah’s canning and preserving of vegetables, fruits, and jams. Sarah’s Sunday night dinners of roast beef, yorkshire pudding and her home baked apple/blackberry pies and chocolate cake were legend.

Sarah and Roy along with his family co-owned Chapman Auctioneers in Chilliwack from 1949 to 1972. Sarah was a member of Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, Chilliwack Curling Club, and enjoyed volunteering to deliver Meals on Wheels.

Sarah looked forward to celebrating special occasions and loved mailing out birthday, anniversary and Christmas cards. Sarah was an avid card player who enjoyed the camaraderie of a good game of crib, bridge or hearts. She enjoyed curling, fishing, par three golf, country bike rides, dancing, and hiked up to the peak of Mt. Cheam twice in her 50’s.

In retirement Sarah and Roy traveled to Australia, Europe, Mexico, Hawaii, and also many destinations in their motor home in Canada and the US. One of Sarah’s favourite holiday destinations was the family cabin at Pavilion Lake, spending time with family and friends.

Our entire family extends our gratitude to the employees, and residents at Hampton House, plus the Chilliwack Fraser Health Home Care Workers, all of whom developed a loving, and caring community for Mom. In September 2019 Sarah moved to Langley Lodge to be closer to family. We would like to thank the Langley Lodge staff for the exemplary and compassionate care they provided for Mom.

Mom, Nana you will be missed dearly. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

A celebration of life will take place at Cooke’s Presbyterian Church, Chilliwack, at 2:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Should family and friends so desire donations in Sarah’s memory may be made to the B.C. Cancer Foundation.





Additional Photo(s):

