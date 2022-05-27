Sandra Dale Hill













Celebration of Life ~

Sandra’s family is pleased to advise that the long overdue celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday July 20, 2022. The celebration will take place at the farm located at: 49935 Camp River Road, Chilliwack from 1 pm – 4 pm. Light refreshments will be served.

We welcome all those who knew Sandra and who would like to celebrate her life with us to attend.