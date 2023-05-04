Ryan Matthew Charles Pitcher

In Loving Memory ~

August 30, 1984 – April 15, 2022

“May the Winds of Love blow softly and whisper so you will hear:

We will always love and miss you and wish that you were here.”

Rest in Peace our precious Ryan.

Loved and missed by your Mom (Gail and Kelvin Sheeler) nee Milne. Your Dad, Ron Pitcher and your devoted sisters Tara and Phil Floucault and children Elias, Cohen, Soleil, Ari and Delilah. Amy and Travis Heide and children Adora, Gia and Audrey. Also missed by your little family in Cobble Hill. Aymie, Joanne and family.

“We are missing you down here”

Obituary-