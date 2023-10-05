Rozalia ‘Rosie’ Staehli

Celebration of Life ~
Will be held on October 22nd at the Clubhouse at Red Wings Resorts 161 Heron, Penticton B.C. between 1 pm – 3 pm.
Snacks and beverages will be provided. A PowerPoint presentation will start at 1:30 pm.
Call Rick at 250 462 1625 if you plan on attending.
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- News
- Sports
- Cannabis
- Travel
- Podcasts
- Video
- Opinion
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Contact Us