Rozalia ‘Rosie’ Staehli

Celebration of Life ~
Will be held on October 22nd at the Clubhouse at Red Wings Resorts 161 Heron, Penticton B.C. between 1 pm – 3 pm.
Snacks and beverages will be provided. A PowerPoint presentation will start at 1:30 pm.
Call Rick at 250 462 1625 if you plan on attending.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries