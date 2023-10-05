Rozalia ‘Rosie’ Staehli













Celebration of Life ~

Will be held on October 22nd at the Clubhouse at Red Wings Resorts 161 Heron, Penticton B.C. between 1 pm – 3 pm.

Snacks and beverages will be provided. A PowerPoint presentation will start at 1:30 pm.

Call Rick at 250 462 1625 if you plan on attending.