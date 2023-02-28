Ronald George Stead

Chef, Entrepreneur, and Proud Grandpa of Warren, Tomas, Sayde, and Sabrina. Father to Duncan (Janette), Micheal and Curtis (Nikki). Dad was a humble man who loved cooking, fishing, playing cards with friends and seeing his grandkids.
There will be no service upon request.
RIP Dad, Pops, Papa

