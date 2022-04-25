In Loving Memory ~

Ronald Geoffrey Swan (1937 – Oct. 21, 2021) and

Cory Ronald Swan (1971 – Feb. 13, 2022)

With great sadness we announce the passing of Ronald Geoffrey Swan (age 84) and his son Cory Ronald Swan (age 50).

Ron was born in Vancouver, B.C. March 16, 1937. He married wife Donna Brewer March 17, 1967 and their son, Cory was born in New Westminster May 9, 1971. The family moved to Terrace in 1972 where daughter Callie was born. On June 17, 2006 the family mourned the passing of Ron’s wife of 40 years. Ron remained at the family home in Jack Pine Flats until those final weeks prior to his passing.

Cory married his second wife Catherine Johnson on February 14, 2013. The couple did not have children together but continued to raise Cory’s two sons, Kyran and Teron. Tragically on February 13, 2022, Cory unexpectedly passed away in his sleep from heart complications.

The family and friends of these two beloved men will forever cherish their time together.Obituary-