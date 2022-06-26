Ronald Croft













June 26, 2022

Ronald Gordon Croft of Summerland, BC, passed away with his family by his side.

Ronald is survived by loving daughters, Ronda Vezina and Lynette (Kris) Loza, along with grandchildren Aleshia, Nickotas Blaine, and one great-grandson Isaac.

A Graveside Service will take place on July 2, 2022, at 1 pm, at Canyon View Cemetery, 10316 Canyon View Rd, Summerland, BC.