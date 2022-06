Ron Podritske Lon Gaspardone &













A Celebration of Life for Lon Gaspardone & Ron Podritske will be held on Sunday June 26, 2022 from 11am to 1pm at Camp Callet at 4161 Biggs Road, Nanaimo, BC. Bring your coffee mug for a mug-up and a chair if you wish to sit…see you there!