March 25, 1943 – April 26, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness but also relief that we say goodbye to Ron Johnson.

Ron passed with his wife of fty-four years by his side.

He worked at Celgar for 35 years most of it in the Stores department. One year during a strike he took the family on an adventure to northern BC. Visiting relatives and friends, didn’t have any money so thank you all. It was a great trip, sleeping in a station wagon with three kids! The boys slept in front seat, horn was disabled, daughter in rear in tire well area.

Many great family vacations were spent at provincial parks in BC and Alberta.

Ron was an avid gardener when we lived in Robson/Raspberry. He also made wine, sometimes very good wine, sometimes not so great! Oh how Ron loved to dance! They had many dances at the Robson hall, he loved them all!

After retirement he lived at Grandview Heights until his health made it impossible to live there.

For the past two years he was at Talarico Place, where he was so lovingly cared for. Parkinson’s disease had taken his mobility away but not his smile or his little wise cracks! Loved those!

Ron is survived by his wife Janice, dog Hayley who laid on his bed whenever we visited, always setting off bed alarm!

Son, Clinton, wife Roisin and grandchildren Sydney and Finn from Richmond.

Son, Ward, wife Melissa and grandchildren Vann and Leon, from Christina Lake.

Daughter Andrea, husband Jamie, from Nelson and grandchildren Dan and Tami, and Taylor and Adam. Ron is also survived by his sister LaVern and his sisters-in-law Lynn and Patty and many nephews and nieces. Also by his Cousin Carl of Castlegar.

Ron was born in Wetaskiwin, Alberta to Eddy and Ethel Johnson on March 25, 1943. He is predeceased by his parents and his brother Gary.

An informal get together will be planned for a future date.

Thank you to the Parkinson’s Support Group in Trail, Ron enjoyed going to the meetings very much. You are all special people to both of us!

A special thank you to Dr. Vasil and the sta at Talarico Place.

Obituary-