Robin Craig (Saunders)

March 2, 2023

In loving memory ~

Predeceased by her parents George and Marguerite Saunders. Robin is survived by her siblings Peter (Angelika), Maureen, Marguerite, Holly (Ron), Rick (Joanne), Bob, her many nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, cousins and her long-time friend Darrell.

Born in Winnipeg, Robin spent her childhood and teen years in Cobble Hill, finishing high school at Burnaby South. After careers in banking and as a stewardess with Air Canada, Robin spent most of her working life as an outside sales representative in the carpet industry in Greater Vancouver, Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast. Always an animal lover, from her 4H lamb Tinkerbell to her faithful dog Monroe, cats were always present in her life.

Robin followed this passion for animals by completing her training as a Veterinary Assistant, and was a week into her new career when a stroke changed her life forever. With her determined spirit, Robin still managed to regain her independence and to live independently after her stroke for many years, befriending those she met, and lending a helping hand wherever she could. She will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her kindness and generosity, her adventurous spirit and creativity.

Special thanks to Dr. Murphy and to the staff at Christenson Village in Gibsons, B.C., for all the care.

No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the SPCA.

Rest in peace our beautiful Robin.

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

