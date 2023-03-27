Roberta Brown

In loving memory ~

After a year-long battle with cancer, surrounded by immediate family, Roberta passed away earlier this month.

Born in February 1938, in Vancouver to Bob (decd.) and Doris Cuthbertson (decd.). She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Bill; daughters Patricia (Gary), and Gillian (Michael); son Bob (Jill); grandchildren Tyler and Madison; brother Steve (Imelda); several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Predeceased by sister Diane, brother-in-law Bevan, and sister-in-law Irene.

A graduate of Burnaby South High School she held a degree of B.H.E. from UBC. She taught Home Economics at Nechako Valley Secondary School in Vanderhoof before her marriage.

A skilled quilter, she served as President of the local Heritage Quilters Club. She also served a term as President of the local University Women’s Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Cowichan Hospital Foundation, Canucks Hospice House, or BC Cancer Agency.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal funeral service, but a Celebration of Life will be held later this year when all the family and friends can come together to celebrate the life of a courageous woman and a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother.

Obituary-