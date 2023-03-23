In Loving Memory ~

It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Robert Wayne Merchant who was taken from us suddenly and far too soon.

Over the years Rob fulfilled many of his dreams which included being part of a local acting group, mastering his craft as a finishing carpenter, becoming a beautiful poet, as well as a talented songwriter, and learning to paint! His final goal was to finish his book that he was so proud of which will be published this year.

He is survived by his many cherished family and friends.

Lindsey Merchant, his daughter, will be hosting a celebration of life open to all who knew and loved Rob. Dress is casual with snacks as well as live music, Lindsey will deliver the eulogy at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12th, 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m., Cavalloti Hall, 2060 East Wellington Road, Nanaimo, B.C. V9S 5V2 | 778-513-9462.