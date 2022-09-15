In Loving Memory (1956-2022) ~

It is with sadness that we announce the death of Robert Osmachenko after a short illness.

He was the eldest of 5 children born in Vancouver to Peter and Mary Osmachenko. He moved to Castlegar in his teens where he later met and married his first wife and raised their daughter.

He attended Selkirk College where he received his technical diploma in Forestry and was later hired by the Ministry of Forests. His career spanned 30 years and while he worked most of that time in the Kootenays, he also worked in the Fort St. James and Alexis Creek District Offices.

In 1999 he enrolled at UNBC in the Forestry department and in 2003 graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree finishing his career with his Registered Professional Forester designation.

In 2004, Bob moved to Williams Lake with his wife, Linda and retired in 2011 spending his leisure time golfing and taking long walks with the dogs. In retirement, he volunteered his time as president of the Seniors Golf Association, as president of Williams Lake Elder College, and as a worker with the Better at Home Program.

In 2019 he moved to Creston with his wife where he was a member of the Creston Golf Club and volunteered his time with new Canadians, teaching them conversational English.

He is predeceased by his parents, first wife, and step-son Ian Maartman, and dearly missed by his wife Linda, 3 brothers Dale (Laurie), Ken, and Kelly, his sister Lillian, his daughter Angela, step-daughters Katherine Maartman (James) and Jennifer Brazeau (Martin), and numerous step-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. David’s Anglican Church in Castlegar, on October 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favourite charity in Bob’s name.