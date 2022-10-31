October 31, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Robert Ernest (Rob) Hobby.

Born and raised in Parksville, Rob attended schools in Parksville and Qualicum Beach. As a young man he volunteered and excelled thru the ranks of the U.S. Marine Corps where he saw active duty in Viet Nam in late 1960-70

Upon return to Canada he spent several years as a fishing guide and renewing his bond with the sea. In following years, he pursued a career in teaching and worked within the Nanaimo school district until retirement.

In 2004 he purchased acreage in the Bridge Lake area where he worked with prolific passion to carve his piece of paradise from the wilderness. With enduring energy he put his mark on the land and established a legacy to be shared by friends and family alike.

Predeceased by parents, Bob and Audrey Hobby, Rob is survived by his sister Lana (Erle) Switzer, children Jordon (Sandra), Kara and Ted (Victoria), nieces Sandy and Laura (Ace), and past partners Lesley and Patricia.

An avid outdoors-man, Rob will be missed by many but his lessons and passions live on in those who remain.

