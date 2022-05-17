Richard Selwyn Hunter

May 17, 2022
Celebration of Life: May 28, 2022, 1:00 pm, Elk’s RV Park, 3690 30th Street NE, Salmon Arm, BC
Rick’s love of potluck’s is being honored with everyone being asked to bring a plate of appetizer/finger food to share. Please bring a lawn chair, plate, and cup as well.
In lieu of an open mic, please email your favorite memories of Rick to risha.jones21@gmail.com. We will print off your memories for everyone’s reading enjoyment!
Share condolences and memories of Rick through his obituary at www.fischersfuneralservices.com.

Fischers Funeral Services

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries