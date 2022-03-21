March 21, 2022

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our much-loved husband, father and grandfather, Richard Reed Daoust. He was surrounded by love.

Richard was born on Christmas Day, the first son of Bernard (Tweed) and Barb Daoust. On that Christmas, the world was blessed with the gift of Richard, which he rarely let you forget. He grew up in Chilliwack with four sisters and a brother and was known for causing a little bit of trouble in the family house while having fun.

After many early adventures in life, Richard moved back to Trail in the early eighties. He was a determined man; he always had big goals and never stopped until he accomplished them. Richard completed a degree through UBC in Urban Land Economics in the early 90s, and became a licensed real estate broker. He renovated and built numerous houses, converted an unused building to an apartment building, and he and his wife Mary built a successful real estate business together, Century 21 Kootenay Homes.

Richard was blessed with two daughters who meant the world to him. He was an incredible father who made sure his daughters always felt loved and supported. He always said that his job as a dad was to ensure his girls were independent and self-sufficient. He insisted on teaching them things such as getting rid of snakes with a hot dog skewer or what to do if you drove with your engine light on and your engine blew up. Along with teaching numerous other skills, he ultimately dedicated his life to ensuring his girls had every opportunity and taught them that anything is possible by example.

Richard enjoyed so much of life. He could often be found golfing with his friends at Redstone Resort, occasionally stripping down and jumping in a pond on a hot day. He loved to ride his road bike; his favourite place to ride was up to Seven Mile Dam. However, one of his greatest joys was time spent with his wife, Mary. They spent most of their waking moments together, and at the end of each day, he could be found on his favourite spot on the couch in the kitchen next to his dogs Jack and Arnold, with a glass of wine in one hand, Mary’s hand in the other and that famous Richard grin on his face.

Richard is survived by his wife, Mary Martin, daughters Jennifer Daoust (Josh Conci) and granddaughter Brooke Conci, Christina Daoust (Tim Bock).

He will also be missed by Mary’s children, Vicki, Keith and Catharine and grandchildren, Kenya, Eric, Michelle and Elliott. He also is survived by his four sisters, Darcelle (Stan) Cottons, Brenda (Vern) Byberg, Kate Dykstra (Tim Christian), Carolyn (Steven) Tuai and brother Grant (Heather) Daoust, as well as many in-laws and nieces and nephews. He also is survived by many friends who kept him involved and active during his illness.

The family wishes to express heartfelt thanks for the care Richard received. To Dr. Yo, Dr. Benzer, and every team member at CVL, we thank them for the loving, excellent care.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Richard’s name can be made to Columbia View Lodge Alzheimer’s Unit c/o the KBRH Health Foundation 1200 Hospital Bench Trail, BC V1R 4M1 or online at www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca. We wish to create a beautiful sensory garden at Columbia View for future patients and families to enjoy. In addition, we want the outside of the building to reflect the inside’s love, care, and attention.

There will be a celebration of Richard’s life following the Forget Me Not golf tournament on July 9, 2022, at Redstone Resort.

Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.