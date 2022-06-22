January 23, 1936 – June 22, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our brother, uncle and friend, Richard James (Jimmy) Driscoll.

Jimmy was born in Kerrobert, Saskatchewan on January 23rd, 1936. His family ventured west to Osoyoos where they stayed for a short time before settling in Rossland in 1942.

Jimmy graduated high school in Rossland, BC and took an apprenticeship at Cominco as an Instrument Mechanic. Jimmy retired from Cominco after 35 years of service. Jimmy lived in Rossland until the family home was sold and he moved to Warfield to escape the snow! While in school he worked for Freddy’s Bakery and also for the local news paper reporting on sports. Jimmy’s love of sports included; slow pitch, curling, downhill skiing, cross country skiing, fishing, and hunting, however swimming was not his forte. Jimmy travelled to Sweden with the Trail Smoke Eaters and vacated down to California. Other places he travelled included Colville, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Jimmy is survived by his sisters; Maureen Wallis, Geraldine Mccabe (Terry), Beatrice Grey (Dennis), Kathleen Demontigny (Jerry), brother-in-law Gordon Mooney, numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and his very special friend Bernadette Besso. He is predeceased by his parents Michael and Beatrice Driscoll, sisters; Lois Haynes, Karen Mooney and Gail Silbernagel, brother Michael “Micky” Driscoll, brothers-in-law Darryl Wallis and Andy Silbernagel, nephew Patrick Mooney and niece Susan Haynes.

As an expression of sympathy, donations in Jimmy’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 29th, at 1:00pm at Mountain View Cemetery in Rossland with Father Maurice Okolie, Celebrant. Reception to follow at Royal Canadian Legion in Rossland at 2:00pm. Bill Clark of Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Services™ has been entrusted with arrangements.

