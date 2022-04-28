December 28,1933 – November 8, 2021 ~
We are hosting a Celebration of Life for our mother, Ria, on Saturday May 21, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm at the McLorie residence, 810 Campbell Street, Tofino.
Please join us and bring a photo, memento (card, poem, newspaper clipping, etc) or a memory of Ria to write in her Memory of Life Album.
Light food and refreshment will be available.
Parking is limited.
