Ria (Maria Henriette) McLorie

December 28,1933 – November 8, 2021 ~
We are hosting a Celebration of Life for our mother, Ria, on Saturday May 21, 2022, from 1 to 4 pm at the McLorie residence, 810 Campbell Street, Tofino.
Please join us and bring a photo, memento (card, poem, newspaper clipping, etc) or a memory of Ria to write in her Memory of Life Album.
Light food and refreshment will be available.
Parking is limited.

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries