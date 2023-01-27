Rev. David Fearon

In Loving Memory ~

It is with tender gratitude for his life and profound sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of David (as we all knew him) at his home in Nanaimo, B.C.

David was born on May 19th, 1938 to Earl, an iceman, and Evelyn, a primary school teacher, in Lennoxville, PQ.

After High School, David went to Bishop’s University in Lennoxville and later obtained his degree in Theology at McGill University’s School of Religious Studies in Montreal, PQ. He was subsequently ordained in the United Church of Canada and served in nine pastorates for over thirty-seven years. While in his ministry David also had a partner, Joe, for 23 years until Joe’s death.

Of significance is David’s unearthing of a mistranslation in the bible, specifically I Corinthians 6: 9-10. His treatise to his professor appeared to have gone unnoticed until discovered 60-odd years later by Kathy Baldock, an author/LGBTQ+ advocate/Executive Director of Canyon Walker Connections, who began an intensive delving into the treatise. Subsequently, Sharon “Rocky” Roggio, an independent filmmaker and production designer from Hollywood, picked up the story and produced a documentary movie on David’s story, “1946: The Mis-translation That Shifted A Culture”.

As an individual, David was the kindest, most intelligent and compassionate friend to many, many folks.

If you wish, donations in lieu of flowers can be made in David’s name to Brechin United Church.

A service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11th, 2023 at Brechin United Church, 2020 Estevan Road.

Contact Brechin for online attendance information.