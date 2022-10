October 27, 2022

In loving memory

With heavy hearts the family of Reig Rudiaschy regret to announce his passing following a lengthy illness. He will be sadly misses by his mother Lily Smith, sisters Carol, Judy (Kenny), brother Brian, niece Tammy, nephews Cody, Jade and Troy. Daughter Marisa, grandson Jaxson and son Warren. Reig was predeceased by his Father John Rudiaschy.

There will be a celebration of life at Elks hall on November 6 from 1-4 pm.

All are welcome.