Raymond Gordon Negrin

August 24, 2022

In loving memory ~

Ray Negrin was born and raised in New Westminster, BC.

Ray was predeceased by his wife Satarra, his sister Tina Turner and parents John Batista and Stella. Ray is survived by his son Gordon (Ann), daughter Michelle ( Murray) and his grandchildren Sarah, Mark (Samantha) and Brad (Courtney).

Ray in the recent years has had a special place in his heart and fond memories for his lovely friend Judy Keryluke along with the warmth of her family.

Ray was employed with BC Corrections. He served as a Deputy Warden and Warden until his retirement in 2001. Ray also with Satarra operated a Bed and Breakfast in Clearwater BC. The property served him well to enjoy the outdoors and also played a role in searching out various spiritual paths. Ray was known as the “quiet leader”. This carried him highly respected in several boards in the communities he lived in. So many family members and friends have been blessed through the years of Ray’s storytelling, shared wisdom and often moments of laughter.

The celebration of life for Ray will be on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Pleasant Valley Funeral Home, 4303 Pleasant Valley Road, Vernon BC.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Vernon Buddhist Temple. E-transfer to vernonbuddhisttemple@gmail.com or mail to Vernon Buddhist Temple, PO Box 1886, Vernon BC V1T 8Z7.

Link: www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/ vernon-bc/raymond-negrin-10859356.