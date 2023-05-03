It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Raymond E. Sayers of Abbotsford, B.C.

Ray was born in Bresaylor, Saskatchewan in 1925. He spent his life in Saskatchewan, Alberta and the Lower Mainland.

He and his wife Audrey returned to retire in Abbotsford in 1989. Ray was active in the Anglican Church and community throughout his life. He enjoyed flower gardening and won several awards for his beautiful yard. Ray treasured time with his family and friends.

Following a private service at Henderson’s on April 28, 2023, he will be buried at Musselwhite Cemetery in Abbotsford, B.C.Obituary-