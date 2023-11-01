May 2, 1923 – November 1, 2023

In Loving Memory ~

Ray Bishop Rasmussen passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC, at the age of 100.

Ray was born in Cardston Alberta on May 2, 1923. He was the eldest of eight.

He is survived by his youngest sister, his five children, 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. His wife of 73 years passed away in 2019. Ray served in the RCAF during WWII and in Korea. During his service he had flown twenty seven different aircraft. Ending his military career flying Search and Rescue based in CFB Comox.

Retiring to civilian helicopter career where he flew for forestry companies on the coast. Ray was an avid golfer, marksman, hunter, fisherman and woodworker. Accomplished at anything he had an interest in. He and his late wife travelled the world together after his retirement.

A grave side service was held on November 3 at 2:00 at the Courtenay Cemetery.