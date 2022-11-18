November 30, 1955 – November 18, 2022

With Heavy Hearts We announce the passing of Randall George Berezowski. He was born in Saskatchewan Nov 30, 1955. He passed away peacefully at 66yrs, surrounded by Family from battling Cancer.

Randy worked in the Construction business for over 30 yrs as a Superintendent with companies Stuart Olsen, Double V and others. Hard working dedicated family man who loved his daughter and grandkids more than anything. He was the best lawn cutter and a jack of all trades

He is survived by his mother, Mrytle Mazzon – Delta BC, Sharon Rosa -Jack Rosa, Nephew Mark – Vancouver BC. His Daughter Stephanie Berezowski, his 2 Grandsons Dylan Berezowski & Travis Berezowski Maple Ridge, BC, Rutherford Family -Saskatchewan & Edmonton.

He is preceded by his Wife, Angela Mary Trew 30+ years, His late Father George Berezowski .

Celebration of Life

Nov 19 @ 2pm

Maple Ridge Royal Canadian Legion

12101 224th