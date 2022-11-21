Raimo (Finn) Ennila

November 21, 2022

In loving memory ~

It is with great sadness and peace, that we share the passing of Finn. His happy demeanor, kind loving ways, love for his family and his home will always be fondly remembered. We would like to express great thanks to Dr. Janz and staff for all of the loving care at Jubilee Manor over the past 13 years. And to all those that took time to visit with him, thank you for being so thoughtful and kind. In lieu of flowers, please donate or contribute to Jubilee Manor. Thelma, Kelsey, Raynie, and all of our family.

To leave a personal message of condolence please see Thompson Funeral Service website: https://www.thompsonfs.ca

